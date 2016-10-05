Maria Sharapova: Tennis star deserved ban, says ex-boyfriend Grigor Dimitrov

Maria Sharapova's ex-boyfriend Grigor Dimitrov on Wednesday suggested she deserved her ban from tennis for a doping offence, an incident that has sent shockwaves through the sport.

"I think tennis misses her," the Bulgarian world number 20 said of the five-time Grand Slam champion, adding that he had "zero doubts" she would make a successful return.

"As a competitor she's just going to come back and she's going to be so hungry to play and excited and motivated," said Dimitrov, who dated the Russian superstar for two years until they split in July 2015.

But he added: "If you do something, I mean obviously there are circumstances. And whoever does something deserves what he gets for sure."

Russia's Maria Sharapova in action at the 2016 Australian Open (AFP/File)

