Emirates FA Cup to be showcased in Ghana

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Oct 04, GNA - As parts of efforts to show appreciation to Ghanaians, Emirates Airlines, has chosen Ghana as the first African country to showcase the Emirates FA Cup.

The cup which will touch down in Ghana on Monday October 10, 2016, will be showcased at a special event for Ghanaians.

Mr. Hendrik Du-Preez, Country Manager of Emirates Airlines, who paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, said Ghana has been chosen as the first African country to showcase the Emirate FA Cup as a way of expressing gratitude to a football loving country like Ghana.

Mr. Du-Preez noted that Ghana is the first of the two countries the trophy would be showcased.

'We thought it will be prudent to visit the Ministry before the trophy arrives, since Emirates has decided to bring the cup to Ghana.

'It is the first time the cup is coming to Africa and Ghana is the first country to showcase it.

'When you talk about Ghana, football is predominantly the biggest out there and from Emirates perspective we want to bring it here for people who have not had the opportunity to travel to see it here.

Mr. Vanderpuye, thanked Emirates for choosing Ghana as the first African country to showcase the trophy.

'Let me count it as a privilege for Ghana to host the Emirates Cup, is a very important activity in the life of English football.

'Many Ghanaians follow the English football religiously and are so passionate about the it.

'So I wasn't surprised when I saw that Ghana has been chosen to host it, it is a pride for many to see how the trophy looks like.

'So that they will have much more attachments to what they have been seeing on television' he added.

GNA