Pulse Sports historian Thomas Freeman Yeboah, takes you through the things you don't know about the Osam-Duodu, who passed away on Tuesday at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

1. He is the only Ghanaian to win a continental trophy with another country: Osam Duodu handled the Gambian U-17 team that won the Africa Championship in 2005, guiding them to beat Ghana's Black Starlets in a final which was almost marred by controversy.

2. He was the first coach to help his team to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for good. Osam Duodu and his assistant Afranie sent the Black Stars twice to Brazil before the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for a training tour. The achievement of Brazil motivated the team in the 1960's and early the 1970's when they won the FIFA World Cup for keeps and the Black Stars replicated that feat by winning the AFCON for good in 1978. C.K Gyamfi won Ghana's first two Africa Cup of Nations, but Osam-Duodu won the hat-trick for the West African giants on home soil in 1978. Hassan Shehata is the second coach to do so in 2010.

3. He was the first coach to propel Ghana to an African Championship triumph at the U-20 level in 1993 and supervised that same team to win silver in the World Youth Championship in 1993, which was apparently the first medal won by the Black Satellites at the World level. Emmanuel Afranie will also lead the U-20 team to equal that feat in 2001 in Argentina, while Selas Tetteh in 2009 made history as the first coach to win a gold medal for an African side in the FIFA World Cup.

4. He is the only Ghanaian coach to win gold medals at the African U-17 Championship, U-20 and the senior level.

5. Osam Duodu was a no-nonsense coach, and he is remembered for sacking Sammy Osei Kuffour from the camp of the Black Stars in 2002 in order not to be a bad influence on the rest of the playing body. Kuffour had won the BBC African Footballer of the Year and finished as runner-up in the Africa Footballer of the Year, aside from winning the UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2001. He was like a demigod in the team, but when he led a crusade to kick against the Black Stars kits, he was sent home by Osam Duodu with the backing of the Black Stars management committee.

