Ashantigold seeking to renew contract of free agent defender Joshua Tijani



Ashantigold are seeking to renew the contract of defender Joshua Tijani.

Joshua's current deal with the miners has run out with reports suggesting he may be on his way out.

But the former Wa All Stars defender has denied

"I have no had any discussion with Hearts, but I have no attachment with Ashantigold," he said

"Management have met me on a new deal and I'm yet to decide on it."

