Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 5 October 2016 15:10 CET

Champions Wa All Stars set to lure defender Abeiku Ainooson

Champions Wa All Stars have targeted experienced centre back Abeiku Ainoonson to beef up their squad ahead of their maiden CAF Champions League campaign.

Ainooson, who is in the last year of his contract with Asante Kotoko, could be lined up for a loan move.

The former New Edubiase United star joined Dreams FC on loan after his loan spell with the Sudanese giants was terminated.

He is expected to return to Asante Kotoko ahead of the new season but the Wa based side are poised to lure him to their camp for the league title defence and continental campaign.

By Nuhu Adams

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

The only way to be absolutely safe is never to try anything for the first time
By: Ketor Edem
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img