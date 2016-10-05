Champions Wa All Stars set to lure defender Abeiku Ainooson

Champions Wa All Stars have targeted experienced centre back Abeiku Ainoonson to beef up their squad ahead of their maiden CAF Champions League campaign.

Ainooson, who is in the last year of his contract with Asante Kotoko, could be lined up for a loan move.

The former New Edubiase United star joined Dreams FC on loan after his loan spell with the Sudanese giants was terminated.

He is expected to return to Asante Kotoko ahead of the new season but the Wa based side are poised to lure him to their camp for the league title defence and continental campaign.

By Nuhu Adams



