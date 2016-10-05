Black Stars arrive in Tamale for Uganda World Cup qualifier

The Black Stars have arrived in Tamale for Friday's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

They landed at the Tamale Airport before midday and headed straight to their hotel.

Avram Grant and his boys will head to training on Wednesday afternoon to continue preparations.

The Ghana Football Association has arranged for the team to pay courtesy calls on the Gulkpe-Naa and the Dakpema, the Paramount Chief and Chief of Tamale respectively, at their palaces.

Ghana last played at the Tamale Stadium in November 2014 during their 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo.

