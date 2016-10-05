Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 5 October 2016 15:10 CET

Black Stars arrive in Tamale for Uganda World Cup qualifier

The Black Stars have arrived in Tamale for Friday's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

They landed at the Tamale Airport before midday and headed straight to their hotel.

Avram Grant and his boys will head to training on Wednesday afternoon to continue preparations.

The Ghana Football Association has arranged for the team to pay courtesy calls on the Gulkpe-Naa and the Dakpema, the Paramount Chief and Chief of Tamale respectively, at their palaces.

Ghana last played at the Tamale Stadium in November 2014 during their 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

mr short and mr knot had a duel. mr short was shot but mr knot was not. the shot mr short shot shot mr knot but the shot mr short shot did not. so mr short was shot and mr knot was not.
By: mr short
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img