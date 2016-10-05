Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
5 October 2016

WCQ2018: Nyantakyi urges Black Stars to start on good note

By MyJoyOnline

Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi is urging the senior national team, the Black Stars to stay focused in their bid to make a fourth successive appearance at the global stage.

Avram Grant’s men start their journey to the 2018 World Cup with a tricky clash against Uganda. Black Stars will face off with the Cranes at the Tamale sports stadium on Friday, September 7.

The team trained at the Accra sports stadium on Tuesday before travelling up north to step up preparations for the game.

The newly elected FIFA Council member, who watched the training, was impressed by the team’s readiness for the first hurdle.

Addressing the team after the session, Nyantakyi tasked the team to start on a positive note.

‘’Once again we are embarking on a very important journey to qualify to the next World Cup, which is Russia 2018 and our match against Uganda is the beginning of the journey to qualification to the World Cup,’’ He said..

‘’The match is crucial and important to us but we already have the experience of qualifying to the World Cup but this is another challenge – it’s a fresh challenge – all together and so the expectation of every Ghanaian is to play and win against Uganda to set the tone of qualifying to the World Cup,’’ He added.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Enoch Fiifi Forson

Sports News

