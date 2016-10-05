Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 5 October 2016 13:06 CET

WCQ 2018: Uganda lose to Togo in pre-Ghana friendly

By MyJoyOnline

Ghana’s opponents for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Uganda suffered a 1-0 defeat in their preparatory game ahead of the clash against the Black Stars on Sunday.

The match was played at the Kegue Stadium in Lome to sharpen the rough edges of the Cranes ahead of their first round game against Ghana.

The Togolese scored the winner through Atakora Lalawele’s first half strike in the 37th minute.

The Cranes enjoyed a large chunk of possession with Portuguese winger William Luwagga Kizito and left back Godfrey Walusimbi the stand out performers in the game.

Uganda arrive in Ghana later today ahead of Friday’s game.

Uganda Cranes XI: Salim Jamal Magoola (GK), Nicholas Wadada, Godfrey Walusimbi, Murushid Juuko, Isaac Isinde, Denis Iguma, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Khalid Aucho, Kizito Luwagga, Faruku Miya, Geoffrey Massa (Captain).

Subs: Benjamin Ochan (GK), Kizito Geoffrey, Kiiza Hamis, Yunus Sentamu, Joseph Ochaya, Tonny Mawejje, Moses Oloya

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Sports News

