Hearts of Oak's deputy skipper Owusu Bempah is a subject of interest from some clubs in Europe after a rather unimpressive season where the Phobians finished third on the league table.

Bempah who is currently enjoying his holidays says there are some clubs in Europe who are after his signature.

''I have several offers including ones outside Ghana,' he told Happy FM.

'I together with my team will be considering all these offers and will be making a decision soon.'

