Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 5 October 2016 12:55 CET

Hearts of Oak’s Owusu Bempah attracting foreign interest

Hearts of Oak's deputy skipper Owusu Bempah is a subject of interest from some clubs in Europe after a rather unimpressive season where the Phobians finished third on the league table.

Bempah who is currently enjoying his holidays says there are some clubs in Europe who are after his signature.

''I have several offers including ones outside Ghana,' he told Happy FM.

'I together with my team will be considering all these offers and will be making a decision soon.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Eternal snows are at the top. Eyes of beautiful are at the top.
By: Charles de Leusse
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img