Middlesbrough officials hail pioneering trip to Ghana



Middlesbrough officials have hailed the success of a recent trip to Ghana where they held talks with clubs and top football administrators.

Boro's Head of Academy Recruitment Operations, Thiago Cruz, met officials of six clubs as well as high ranking officials of the Ghana Football Association.

The pioneering trip also saw the birth of the Boro Supporters Union in Ghana.

Cruz visited Ghanaian top-flight clubs Medeama as well as Liberty Professionals during his five days visit.

He also held discussions with Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The club's representatives were given a rousing welcome at the Home of Hope, a short way outside the capital of Accra.

This refuge for orphaned and destitute children was established by the UK-based New Life Ghana charity, which was formed by Boro fans from Northallerton over a decade ago.

Children from the home performed a beautiful presentation for their guests, including a traditional Ghanaian dance ceremony.

With a host of children and adults donning Boro shirts, the first Middlesbrough Supporters Union in the country was inaugurated.

