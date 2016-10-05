Sports News | 5 October 2016 12:55 CET
Ghanaian striker Bernard Terkpetey making steady progress from injury at Schalke
Ghanaian striker Bernard Terkpetey is progressing well from an injury he picked up a couple of weeks ago.
The 19-year-old suffered the setback during a training session.
Schalke youngster Bernard #Tekpetey has completed a few individual training sessions on his road to recovery. #s04 pic.twitter.com/fvdJ6GrnRv
— FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) October 4, 2016
The Ghanaian will be hoping to return to action at the Veltins Arena.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com