Ghanaian striker Bernard Terkpetey making steady progress from injury at Schalke



Ghanaian striker Bernard Terkpetey is progressing well from an injury he picked up a couple of weeks ago.

The 19-year-old suffered the setback during a training session.

Schalke youngster Bernard #Tekpetey has completed a few individual training sessions on his road to recovery. #s04 pic.twitter.com/fvdJ6GrnRv

— FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) October 4, 2016

The Ghanaian will be hoping to return to action at the Veltins Arena.

