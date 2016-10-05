Ex-Ghana coach Ralf Zumdick backs Black Stars to qualify for 2018 World Cup



Former Ghana coach Ralf Zumdick has backed the West Africans to secure a fourth successive World Cup berth.

The German tactician believes the Black Stars have enough quality to secure the single slot from group E.

The Black Stars begin the journey to Russia on Friday when they take on Uganda in their opening group game.

The four-time African champions take on Uganda in their opening fixture on Friday with Egypt and Congo to contend with.

'I have no fear Ghana will surely qualify for the World Cup in Russia," he said

'With the quality in the team now it with be difficult for any team in their group to beat them to qualification."

