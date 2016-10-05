Japan Envoy Judo Rocks Accra

HE Yoshimura (L) presenting a prize to one of the winners



Sheer judo brilliance characterized this year's (18th) Japanese Ambassador's Judo championship at the Sports Hall of the Accra Stadium over the weekend.

Participants drawn from the various parts of the country battled for supremacy in categories like male and female-U-10, U-13, U-17, 60 and 66, 81 and 100 Kg.

The event formed part of the well-organized annual Japanese week celebration and also to provide a platform for judokas to express their talents.

Japanese Ambassador to Ghana HE Kaoru Yoshimura commended participants highly for turning up in their numbers to make the event a huge success.

He charged the participants to take the sport serious due to its health benefits and the discipline that goes with it.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum