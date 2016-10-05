Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 5 October 2016 12:41 CET

Japan Envoy Judo Rocks Accra

By Daily Guide
HE Yoshimura (L) presenting a prize to one of the winners
HE Yoshimura (L) presenting a prize to one of the winners


Sheer judo brilliance characterized this year's (18th) Japanese Ambassador's Judo championship at the Sports Hall of the Accra Stadium over the weekend.

Participants drawn from the various parts of the country battled for supremacy in categories like male and female-U-10, U-13, U-17, 60 and 66, 81 and 100 Kg.

The event formed part of the well-organized annual Japanese week celebration and also to provide a platform for judokas to express their talents.

Japanese Ambassador to Ghana HE Kaoru Yoshimura  commended participants highly for turning up in their numbers to make the event a huge success.

He charged the participants to take the sport serious due to its health benefits and the discipline that goes with it.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Sports News

For a hungry mouth every bitter thing is sweet.
By: Musical-Soldier
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img