Badu Unperturbed About Burglary

Black Stars and Udinese midfielder Agyemang Badu has said in plain words that the burglary incident that rocked his Italy home will have no telling effect on him ahead of the Ghana-Uganda clash this Friday in Tamale.

The strong tackler who arrived in the country from his base for international duty on Monday said that the incident happened while he was in Ghana on Monday, so it will be difficult to mention the exact items the burglers made away with.

He said in a chat that he has put the unfortunate incident behind him and focusing on the national assignment.

“Yeah it’s true, but am not really bothered, l am here to perform a task and won’t allow this to have a negative impact on me.

“What matters most now is the world cup qualifier, l am praying for a good day, I have overcome the burglary incident”

Badu is among the coach Avram Grant men expected to travel to Tamale this morning for the world cup qualifier against Uganda.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum