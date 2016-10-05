Youth and Sports Minister rallies support for Black Stars ahead of Uganda game

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Oct 04, GNA - The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Edwin Nii Vanderpuye, has urged Ghanaians to eschew their differences and support the Black Stars ahead of their opening World Cup qualifier game, against Uganda at the Tamale Sports Stadium on Friday.

The Black Stars will be hoping to make a giant step ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup, when they come up against Uganda in the qualifier at the Tamale Sports Stadium on Friday, October 7, 2017.

Mr. Vanderpuye, in an interview with the GNA Sports asked Ghanaians to show their patriotism by filling the stadium to capacity and also do away with all differences and help the Stars to beat Uganda.

'If someone has offended anyone and there is any anger, I am pleading that we as Ghanaians should put the past behind.

'We should forget about the happenings at Brazil 2014 World Cup and know that the Black Stars is for Ghana and if they succeed the glory goes to all Ghanaians.

'If they fail it will also affect us. We should all throng the stadium with white handkerchiefs to support the stars to victory.

'The ministry is not important neither is the GFA, but the most important thing is the team and they need our prayers and support to succeed.'

The Black Stars will depart Accra for Tamale on Wednesday, to continue with preparations for the game as their Ugandan counterparts are expected to touch down in Ghana on Thursday, October 6, 2016.

GNA