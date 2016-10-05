Sports Minister commends Black Maidens

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Oct 04, GNA - The Minister for Youth and Sports (MoYS), Mr. Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, has heaped praises on the Black Maidens of Ghana after their victory over United States of America (USA) in the second group D game of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Under-17 Women Championship.

The Black Maidens beat USA 2:1 in their second Group D match in the ongoing under 17 Women's World Cup tournament in Jordan with goals from Gifty Acheampong and Sandra Owusu Ansah.

In an interview with the GNA sports, Mr. Vanderpuye was full of praise for the team after defying all odds to beat USA, who thrashed Paraguay 6:1 in their Group D opening encounter.

'We thank God for helping us win this game, I have always believed in the Maidens. Before the match, I knew they were going to beat USA and also advance to the next stage.

'In their first game I realised they were not psychologically prepared for the match, it was after the match that it dawned on them that they had lost the game.

'So I knew that they were going all out to show character and zeal to win this game.

Mr. Vanderpuye who also thanked the technical handlers for working on the psyche of the maidens and added that he has the believe that they (maidens) will go all out to beat Paraguay and qualify to the next stage of the competition.

'I know and have the belief that they will win their next game and qualify.

'I know this win from the maidens will propel the Black Stars to also win against Uganda come Friday in their world cup qualifier in tamale on Friday' he added.

Black Maidens lost 1-5 in their opening game encounter against the defending champions Japan GNA