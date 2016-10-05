Ghana's World Cup opponents Uganda lose to Togo in friendly

Uganda prepared for Friday's World Cup qualifier with a 1-0 defeat to Togo in a friendly played in Lome on Tuesday.

Atakora Lalawele's goal from over 30 yards on the half hour mark caught El Merriekh goalie Samal Jamal napping and put Claude Le Roy's charges ahead.

Before the goal, Uganda had enjoyed the lion's share of the ball possession with winger William Luwagga Kizito and left back Godfrey Walusimbi running rings around the opposition.

Luwagga and team captain Geofrey Massa had shots at goal blocked.

Massa had a penalty shout waved by the day's referee Gustave Eugene Tohouegnon after a Luwagga pass following a decent counter attack from the midfielder with a drive over 30 metres.

Standard Liege midfielder Farouk Miya volleyed high and over of the Togolese goal in arguably Uganda's best goal scoring opportunity.

At the onset of the second half Micho introduced five players - Tonny Mawejje, Moses Oloya, Joseph Ochaya, Baba Kizito and striker Hamis Kiiza for Farouk Miya, Nicholas Wadada, Godfrey Walusimbi, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda and Geofrey Massa respectively.

Their introduction injected pace into the game and Togo was pressed to the wall for some time. Yunus Sentamu later came in for William Luwagga Kizito in the 64th minute.

Uganda Cranes XI: Salim Jamal Magoola (GK), Nicholas Wadada, Godfrey Walusimbi, Murushid Juuko, Isaac Isinde, Denis Iguma, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Khalid Aucho, Kizito Luwagga, Faruku Miya, Geoffrey Massa (Captain).

Changes: 46' Tonny Mawejje On, Farouk Miya Out, Moses Oloya On, Nicholas Wadada Out, Joseph Ochaya On, Godfrey Walusimbi Out, Geofrey Baba Kizito On, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda Out, Hamis Kizza On, Geofrey Massa Out

64' Yunus Sentamu On, William Luwagga Kizito Out

Subs Not Used: Benjamin Ochan (GK)



