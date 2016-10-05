I'm not fully fit - Asamoah Gyan

The captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan has admitted that, he is not fully fit as Ghana engages the Cranes of Uganda in the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup qualifier at the Tamale Sports Stadium on Friday.

He said, though he’s not fully fit, he can play the entire duration of the match and confident of victory against the opponent.

The striker who has been battling injuries said “I’m getting better and I think in my last game I scored twice but I’m not 100% fit. I think I’m getting there, I feel good in my body and I can play 90 minutes now.

“I have worked on my resistance and do not get tired easily. Working with 24 players, everybody is going to support me to help me do what I do best.”

According to him, though the encounter against Uganda is dicey, his side will do their best to win the match to make the nation happy.

“Since 2003 that I joined the national team, the Ugandans have been a challenge to us. It is either it ends in a draw or they win but this time around we will try and break the jinx. We have the quality and I believe we can do it.

“This is the first game of the qualification and we will try our best to make sure we win the game. We cannot just say we’re qualifying but we have to win the games to the end to ensure qualification”.

He called on Ghanaians to provide an unflinching support behind the team to ensure success in Ghana’s World Cup qualifying campaign.