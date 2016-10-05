Former Black Stars midfielder, Abdul Razak has been named by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as the ambassador for Gabon 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Abdul Razak emerged as the star man of the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations when he propelled Ghana to victory on home soil and was subsequently voted the African Footballer of the year.

CAF has seen the need to name him as the man to promote the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Gabon due to his vast experience on the continents as a player and coach.

Abdul Razak has coached clubs in Ghana, Mali, Qatar, etc. He won several domestic titles and won Asante Kotoko's first Ghana Premier League title in 2003

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh