Osam-Doudu: Former Black Stars coach passes on

Ex-Black Stars coach Fred Osam-Doudu has passed away on Tuesday at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital.

According to sources close to the legendary coach, he passed on, following a short illness.

Osam-Doudu engineered Ghana's 1978 'host and win' agenda when he led the Black Stars to their third African Cup of Nations (AFCON) triumph and made the West African powerhouse the first nation to win the competition for keeps.

He would return as the head coach of the Black Stars in 2002 during the Africa Cup of Nations staged in Mali, but couldn't replicate the height reached twenty-four years ago.

Fred Osam-Doud won the 1993 African U-20 Cup of Nations and a silver medal at the 1993 FIFA World Youth Championship.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.



