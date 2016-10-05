Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
5 October 2016

Ex-Black Stars coach, Fred Osam Doudo is dead

By CitiFMonline

The FIFA Instructor is reported to have died on Tuesday [October3] in Accra.

Coach Duodu who is rated among the country's most respected football managers died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

According to family sources, he had been unwell for some time now.

The late Fred Osam Doudu won the 1993 African U-20 Cup of Nations and a silver medal at the 1993 FIFA World Youth Championship for Ghana.

He also won the African Cup of Nations with Ghana in 1978 and also coached in several African countries, winning the 2005 U-17 African title as coach for Gambia.

He was also Ghana's coach during the 2002 African Cup of Nations in Mali.

'Football fraternity pay tribute'
Hours after news of his death broke, some renowned sportsmen took to social media to play tribute to the man many considered as an intelligent brain for Ghana football.

Osam Doudu goes home. Another great. 1978 Afcon winning coach. Rest In Peace Sir

— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) October 4, 2016


By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

he who feels it, knows it.
By: dede
