1978 AFCON winning coach Fred Osam Duodu passes on

Ghana’s ,1978 AFCON winning coach, Fred Osam Duodo has died after battling illness.

Duodo passed away in the early hours of Tuesday evening at the Korle-bu teaching hospital where he was receiving treatment.

The experienced coach, alongside C.K Gyamfi also of blessed memory were the only two coaches to have achieved AFCON success for the country.

Thus, the country has lost all its AFCON coaches in the space of a year.

Osam Doudu won the African Cup of Nations with Ghana in 1978 and also coached in several African countries, winning the 2005 U-17 African title with Gambia.

He won the 1993 African U-20 Cup of Nations and a silver medal at the 1993 FIFA World Youth Championship. He was also Ghana’s coach during the 2002 African Cup of Nations, held in Mali.

He is known for leading the national U-20 side, the Black Satellites to a double silver feat in 1993 when he lead them to second place at both the African and World Championships.

Uncle Fred, as was affectionately called, also handled the senior national team the Black Stars at various times in 1978 -1981, 1988- 1989 and also in 2002. He acted as technical director and General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association.

He was also a CAF and FIFA Instructor.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Kweku Arhin