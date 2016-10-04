Rigobert Song: Ex-Cameroon skipper comes out of two-day comma

Former Liverpool and Cameroon defender Rigobert Song has been brought out of a two-day coma and is due to fly to France to continue his recovery.

The 40-year-old was admitted to Yaounde Central Hospital on Sunday after falling unconscious.

"He has come out of his coma and the oxygen has been disconnected," Dr Louis Joss Bitang A Mafok, director of the hospital's emergency centre confirmed to the BBC

"His high blood pressure has returned to normal and the cerebral haemorrhage has been controlled."

Dr Mafok also explained that a plane will be arriving from France to transfer Song on Tuesday.

"A medical aircraft will be in Cameroon in (Tuesday) he morning, we will have a working session with the French team and then he will be flown to France," he explained.

