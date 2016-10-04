Emmanuel Amartey, the younger brother of Daniel Amartey , could get the chance to join his brother at Leicester City.

According to the Sun, the youngster has been reportedly offered opportunity by Claudio Ranieri to win a contract at King Power Stadium and team up with his sibling.

Emmanuel Amartey, who plays for Accra Gt. Olympics was instrumental in helping his side book a place in next seasons Ghana Premier League, after topping their zone in the GN Bank Division League.

It is understood the two weeks trials would enable the Italian gaffer keep a close eye on him and do a proper assessment.

Daniel Amartey joined the Premier League champions in January for £5million from FC Copenhagen.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh