Minister charges Black Stars to beat Uganda convincingly

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Oct. 4, GNA - The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr. Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has charged the Black Stars to win convincingly as they engage the Cranes of Uganda in the 2018 World Cup qualifier on Friday, at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

With this, the Minister said it will win back the support of all Ghanaians and urged all to rally support for the team in the crucial encounter.

'The real journey for the 2018 World Cup begins on Friday and I am very confident the Black Stars know what is at stake and would therefore not take chance. I will caution the Black Stars not to be overconfident since there are no longer minnows in football and must therefore work hard in order to put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians on Friday,' the minister stated.

The Minister also urged the technical and management team of the Black Stars to work hard as they have always done to ensure that team Ghana is prepared physically, mentally and psychologically ahead of the game.

He appealed to Ghanaians to throng the Stadium on Friday and cheer the Black Stars up to ensure an overwhelming victory.

GNA