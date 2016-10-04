Black Stars hold first training ahead of Uganda clash
By Edna A. Quansah, GNA
Accra, Oct. 4, GNA - The Black Stars of Ghana held its first training session ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers against the Cranes of Uganda at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday morning.
Coach Avram Grant's charges will face the Cranes in their opening qualifier on Friday, October 7 at the Tamale Stadium and the team looks poised to amass the maximum point at the expense of their opponent.
Out of the 25 players invited including two local players Inusah Musah and Emmanuel Ocran as observers, 22 players turned up for the training excluding Leicester's Jeffery Schullup, Atletico's Thomas Partey and goalie Adam Larsen Kwarasey who plays for Norwegian side Rosenborg.
The trio are expected to join the team tonight before they emplane to Tamale to embark on their World Cup qualifying campaign.
Black Stars players who trained today at Accra Sports Stadium
Goalkeepers
Razak Brimah
Richard Ofori
Defenders
Baba Rahman
Daniel Amatey
Edwin Gyimah,
Jonathan Mensah
John Boye
Harrison Arful
Midfielders
Emmanuel Agyemang Badu
Afriyie Acquah
Mubarak Wakasu
Christian Atsu
Enoch Adu Kofi
Gilbert Koomson
Samuel Tetteh
Frank Acheampong
Strikers
Asamoah Gyan
Jordan Ayew
David Accam
Majeed Warris
Observers Emmanuel Ocran and Inusah Musah. GNA