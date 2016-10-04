Black Stars hold first training ahead of Uganda clash

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Oct. 4, GNA - The Black Stars of Ghana held its first training session ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers against the Cranes of Uganda at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday morning.

Coach Avram Grant's charges will face the Cranes in their opening qualifier on Friday, October 7 at the Tamale Stadium and the team looks poised to amass the maximum point at the expense of their opponent.

Out of the 25 players invited including two local players Inusah Musah and Emmanuel Ocran as observers, 22 players turned up for the training excluding Leicester's Jeffery Schullup, Atletico's Thomas Partey and goalie Adam Larsen Kwarasey who plays for Norwegian side Rosenborg.

The trio are expected to join the team tonight before they emplane to Tamale to embark on their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Black Stars players who trained today at Accra Sports Stadium

Goalkeepers

Razak Brimah

Richard Ofori

Defenders

Baba Rahman

Daniel Amatey

Edwin Gyimah,

Jonathan Mensah

John Boye

Harrison Arful

Midfielders

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Afriyie Acquah

Mubarak Wakasu

Christian Atsu

Enoch Adu Kofi

Gilbert Koomson

Samuel Tetteh

Frank Acheampong

Strikers

Asamoah Gyan

Jordan Ayew

David Accam

Majeed Warris

Observers Emmanuel Ocran and Inusah Musah. GNA