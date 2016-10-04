Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 4 October 2016 19:06 CET

Dan Quaye hails Godwin Attram for Olympics promotion

By MyJoyOnline

Accra Great Olympics defender, Dan Quaye, has heaped praises on compatriot Godwin Attram for guiding the team back to the top flight of the Ghanaian league.

The Wonder club returned to the elite division of the league after only a year in the second division.

Olympics topped Zone 3 in the Division One League ahead of clubs such as Okwahu United, Okyeman Planners and Heart of Lions.

They did this under the guidance of player coach Godwin Attram and his influence has been lauded by fellow veteran Dan Quaye.

“I will see he has done really well for the Club. He has been influential in our qualification.”

“He worked as a player Coach and we hardly see that in Ghana. He always motivated us. Although he was the Coach he always gave me respect.

“I think he has done very well and we the players must congratulate him.”

Officials of the Club have asked Godwin Attram to handle the Club in the Ghana Premier League next year.

Follow Joy Sports on Twitter: @JoySportsGH. Our hashtag is #JoySports

Story by Ghana/Asempa Sports/Samuel Appiah

Sports News

In every human endeavour there is a boundary
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img