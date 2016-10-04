Dan Quaye hails Godwin Attram for Olympics promotion

Accra Great Olympics defender, Dan Quaye, has heaped praises on compatriot Godwin Attram for guiding the team back to the top flight of the Ghanaian league.

The Wonder club returned to the elite division of the league after only a year in the second division.

Olympics topped Zone 3 in the Division One League ahead of clubs such as Okwahu United, Okyeman Planners and Heart of Lions.

They did this under the guidance of player coach Godwin Attram and his influence has been lauded by fellow veteran Dan Quaye.

“I will see he has done really well for the Club. He has been influential in our qualification.”

“He worked as a player Coach and we hardly see that in Ghana. He always motivated us. Although he was the Coach he always gave me respect.

“I think he has done very well and we the players must congratulate him.”

Officials of the Club have asked Godwin Attram to handle the Club in the Ghana Premier League next year.

Story by Ghana/Asempa Sports/Samuel Appiah