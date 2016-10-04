Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 4 October 2016 18:55 CET

Cristiano Jnr: Ronaldo acts as ball-boy at his son's debut game

From helping him out with homework to casually enjoying a game or two with him in the yard, it would appear that Cristiano Ronaldo 's love for his boy is clearly intense. Ronaldo has always made it known that he wants his young son to follow his footsteps and become a footballer but his son can decide what he wants to be in the future however.

Cristiano Junior made his magnificent debut for Spanish side Pozuelo's Under-8s team over the weekend and dad was in the crowd as a spectator to the occasion.

For a moment, the Madrid star was not the best footballer in the world he was just a father running errands for his son as the Real Madrid star was captured on tape fetching a wayward shot.

play

Ronaldo and his son Cristiano Junior

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

Fish just like a visitor begins to smell after 3 days,so my dear visitor today is your 4th day,therefore you are..........
By: ATWIMA KWAME (Duis
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img