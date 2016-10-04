Cristiano Jnr: Ronaldo acts as ball-boy at his son's debut game

From helping him out with homework to casually enjoying a game or two with him in the yard, it would appear that Cristiano Ronaldo 's love for his boy is clearly intense. Ronaldo has always made it known that he wants his young son to follow his footsteps and become a footballer but his son can decide what he wants to be in the future however.

Cristiano Junior made his magnificent debut for Spanish side Pozuelo's Under-8s team over the weekend and dad was in the crowd as a spectator to the occasion.

For a moment, the Madrid star was not the best footballer in the world he was just a father running errands for his son as the Real Madrid star was captured on tape fetching a wayward shot.

play

Ronaldo and his son Cristiano Junior



For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh