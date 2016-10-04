Premier League duo Wa All Stars and Dreams FC chase goal machine Osman Mohammed

Ghana Premier League champions Wa All Stars and Dreams FC have joined the race to sign Eleven Wise hotshot Osman Mohammed for next term GHANASoccernet.com can report.

The 19 goal hero has already been linked with a move to premiership sides Aduana Stars, Bechem United and Hearts of Oak but the second tier club have received bids from the Northern Blues and the Dreamers.

Mohammed has netted thirty six times in two GN Bank Division One league seasons.

By Nuhu Adams



