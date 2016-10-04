Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 4 October 2016 18:55 CET

Premier League duo Wa All Stars and Dreams FC chase goal machine Osman Mohammed

Ghana Premier League champions Wa All Stars and Dreams FC have joined the race to sign Eleven Wise hotshot Osman Mohammed for next term GHANASoccernet.com can report.

The 19 goal hero has already been linked with a move to premiership sides Aduana Stars, Bechem United and Hearts of Oak but the second tier club have received bids from the Northern Blues and the Dreamers.

Mohammed has netted thirty six times in two GN Bank Division One league seasons.

By Nuhu Adams

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

WHEN MY HEART FELT THAT YOU WERE BLINDED I KNEW I HAD WON.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img