Midfielder Adizatu Mustapha wins Player of the Match as Black Maidens stun USA

Black Maidens midfielder Adizatu Mustapha was named Player of the Match in their 2-1 win over USA on Tuesday in their second Group D match at the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup.

Mustapha was deployed in the holding role and she did well to keep the tabs on the fluid Americans.

Ghana conceded after just five minutes minutes but raced to equalize on 63 minutes when Juliet Acheampong headed in a cross.

Captain Sandra Owusu Ansah scored an 84th minute to seal victory for the side who suffered an opening 5-0 defeat to Japan.

