Ghana came from a goal down to win by 2 goals to 1 in its second group D match against the United States of America in the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

The Black Maidens in their previous game suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat to their Japanese counterparts at the Prince Mohammed International Stadium in Zarqa, Jordan. The USA drew first blood through its striker, Frankie Tagliaferri in the 5th minute.

The Maidens however came back from the first half break to equalize in the 63rd minute through Gifty Acheampong. With the score on equal pegging, Ghana strived to keep possession of the ball in what appeared to be a more competitive second half.

The Maidens however managed to pull another goal through Sandra Owusu-Ansah who converted a penalty kick in the 84th minute. With today's victory, the Black Maidens are 3rd on the table with 3 points and a goal difference of -4.

They will face Paraguay in their last group D game on Saturday at the Al Hassan International Stadium, Irbid at 1600 GMT.