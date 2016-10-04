Adehyeman Are GHALSAC Champs

Adehyeman Savings and Loans Company emerged the overall winners at the 2016 games of the Ghana Association of Savings and Loans Companies (GHALSAC) at the Burma Camp Sports Complex, Accra.

After a fierce battle amongst the savings and loans institution, Adehyeman emerged the overall winner with two Gold medals and two silver medals, with Firstrust Savings and Loans and Opportunity International Savings and Loans placing second and third respectively.

The games saw teams from the various savings and loans companies participating in activities such as football, draught, spoon and lime, relay race, volley ball, ludo, penalty kicks and oware and the new addition, swimming competition.

Opportunity International, Beige Capital, Firstrust, First Allied, Unicredit, Best Point, Alpha Capital, Global Access, Utrak, Bond, Adehyeman Savings, BIMA, Midland and Advans Ghana participated in the event.

The games provided an opportunity for members of GHALSAC together to bond, network and exchange ideas. Participants battled it out for the ultimate through knockout stages culminating into a great day of excitement and sportsmanship.

The Executive Secretary of GHALSAC, Eunice Marfo was proud of the association's contribution to the country's economy by “further expanding financial service accessibility to the unbanked and those who are underserved by commercial banks”.

GHALSAC is the umbrella body for all Savings and Loans Companies in Ghana and it is aimed at building a solid platform for the enhancement of microfinance practices in Savings and Loans Companies.

The third edition of the GHALSAC games was sponsored by Unicredit savings, Utrak Savings and Loans, Opportunity International Savings and Loans and First Allied Savings and Loans.

