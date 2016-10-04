Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
4 October 2016

Starlets To Pocket ¢5,000 Each …For Picking AJC Ticket   

By Daily Guide

Ghana’s U-17 players(Black Starlets) will each be paid GH¢5,000 for qualifying for the 2017 African Junior Championship (AJC).

A source close to the Ministry of Youth and Sports confirmed to Footballghana.com.

The Black Starlets drew 0-0 with Cote d'Ivoire on Saturday to advance 3-1 on aggregate after the convincing first leg win in Cape Coast.

Ghana will be making a return to the African Junior Championships after being disqualified from playing at last year’s tournament.

The tournament will be held in Madagascar next year.

