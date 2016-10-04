Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 4 October 2016 14:36 CET

WCQ 2018: Asamoah Gyan assures Ghanaians of massive win over Uganda

By MyJoyOnline

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has promised Ghanaians a resounding victory over Uganda in their opening 2018 FIFA World Cup on Friday.

The Black Stars will begin training on Tuesday morning ahead of the game which will be played at the Tamale Stadium.

The team will be hoping to make a 4th World Cup berth and captain Asamoah Gyan insists starting on a good note is the way to go.

“It is an important game for we the players and every Ghanaian as well. We need to win to make a chance brighter,” he told TV Africa.

“Games with Uganda are always difficult, you remember they drew with us the last time we met and I know they will be coming in with that mentality.

“But as I said we need to win and win convincingly. I know all the players know what is at stake so we have no choice than to win this game.”

Gyan will be hoping to score his 50th goal for Ghana during the game.

Follow Joy Sports on Twitter: @JoySportsGH. Our hashtag is #JoySports

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu

Sports News

