Sports News | 4 October 2016 14:36 CET

Ghana FA release Black Stars program ahead of Uganda game

By MyJoyOnline

Ghana will open their preparation for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda with their first training session in Accra this morning.

The is expected to travel from Accra to Tamale on Tuesday afternoon.

Below is the full Black Stars programme
1.Tuesday.
Training at 10 am in Accra
Depart to Tamale at 4pm (Subject to change)
2. Wednesday.
Visit to Tamale Chiefs at 2pm
Training at 3 :30 pm
3. Thursday training at 3pm
4. Friday.
Match day. Kick off time 3:30 pm
Follow Joy Sports on Twitter: @JoySportsGH. Our hashtag is #JoySports

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu

Sports News

