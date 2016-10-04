Ghana FA release Black Stars program ahead of Uganda game

Ghana will open their preparation for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda with their first training session in Accra this morning.

The is expected to travel from Accra to Tamale on Tuesday afternoon.

Below is the full Black Stars programme

1.Tuesday.

Training at 10 am in Accra

Depart to Tamale at 4pm (Subject to change)

2. Wednesday.

Visit to Tamale Chiefs at 2pm

Training at 3 :30 pm

3. Thursday training at 3pm

4. Friday.

Match day. Kick off time 3:30 pm

