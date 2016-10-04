Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 4 October 2016 14:25 CET

Hearts, Bechem United jostle for Bibiani Gold Stars sensation Diewisie Taylor - report


Hearts of Oak and Bechem United are reportedly jostling for the signature of Bibiani Gold Stars striker Diewisie Taylor.

Taylor has been phenomenal for the second-tier side, scoring an incredible 41 goals in 55 appearances.

The two clubs are reported to have initial talks with the player's representative with a view of securing his signature.

Bechem United are hoping to hoping to use their maiden appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup next year as bargaining chip to lure to the impressive attacker.

However, Hearts are undaunted and will challenge United for the signature of the hugely talented striker as they seek to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

