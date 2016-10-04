Hearts, Bechem United jostle for Bibiani Gold Stars sensation Diewisie Taylor - report



Hearts of Oak and Bechem United are reportedly jostling for the signature of Bibiani Gold Stars striker Diewisie Taylor.

Taylor has been phenomenal for the second-tier side, scoring an incredible 41 goals in 55 appearances.

The two clubs are reported to have initial talks with the player's representative with a view of securing his signature.

Bechem United are hoping to hoping to use their maiden appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup next year as bargaining chip to lure to the impressive attacker.

However, Hearts are undaunted and will challenge United for the signature of the hugely talented striker as they seek to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

