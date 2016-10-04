GHALCA announce G-6 tournament will kick start on November 5, chairman Kudjoe Fianoo backtracks



The G-6 tournament kicks start on November 5, the Ghana League Clubs Association has confirmed as current chairman Kudjoe Fianoo backtracks.

The prestigious mini-tournament will run till December 4 and will take place at three venues- Accra, Kumasi and Sunyanyi.

Champions Wa All Stars as well as Aduana Stars, Hearts of Oak and Medeama will compete in the tournament.

Crowd pullers Kotoko and FA Cup winners Bechem United complete the cast.

The latest move is a massive slap in the face of GHALCA chairman Kudjoe Fianoo after he kicked against the G-6 tournament last year.

Fianoo,who doubles as the Chief Executive of Ashantigold, had come under mounting pressure to revive the top-4 competition.

GHALC has also announced a new tournament will be organised to welcome the three promoted clubs on October 30.

