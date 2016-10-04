FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: Ghana must win against USA or forget about qualifying

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Fixture: Ghana vs USA

Kick-off: 13:00 GMT

Black Maidens coach Evans Adotey admits his side faces an early elimination from the ongoing FIFA U17 Women's World Cup.

The Maidens must win their second group game against the USA on Tuesday or exit the competition.

They were hammered 5-0 by Japan in their opening group game and coach Adotey knows the only way out for his side is to collect all three points from the Americans.

'We have no other option than to win this game because if we lose we are out of the competition,' he said

'We have spoken to the girls and we are sure things will go well for us today.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu