Sports News | 4 October 2016 14:06 CET

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: Ghana must win against USA or forget about qualifying

By MyJoyOnline

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup
Fixture: Ghana vs USA
Kick-off: 13:00 GMT
Black Maidens coach Evans Adotey admits his side faces an early elimination from the ongoing FIFA U17 Women's World Cup.

The Maidens must win their second group game against the USA on Tuesday or exit the competition.

They were hammered 5-0 by Japan in their opening group game and coach Adotey knows the only way out for his side is to collect all three points from the Americans.

'We have no other option than to win this game because if we lose we are out of the competition,' he said

'We have spoken to the girls and we are sure things will go well for us today.

Follow Joy Sports on Twitter: @JoySportsGH. Our hashtag is #JoySports

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu

