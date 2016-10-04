Muntari, Essien & More: Most ridiculous red cards of all time in football

World football history has had its fair share of outrageous moments and reactions involving players being sent off.

Most of these red cards are famous for a lot of different and sometimes complicated reasons.

Mario Balotelli has been of good behaviour in recent times, but after being sent-off in his recent game, we take a look at the most ridiculous and controversial red cards in football history. Javier Mascherano - Kicked a medic for going too fast

play

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh