Harrison Afful & Lloyd Sam: Ghanaian duo nominated for MLS Goal of the Week

Ghanaian duo Harriosn Afful and Lloyd Sam are in contention for AT&T MLS Goal of the Week in the Major League Soccer.

Afful scored a stunner on Sunday after unleashing a powerful drive from distance to give the his side Columbus Crew the lead against Chicago Fire.

Oh my...@thekingharrison drops one from deep. @ColumbusCrewSC lead 1-0. #CLBvCHI https://t.co/bcUecOu7x1 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh