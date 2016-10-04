Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 4 October 2016 12:55 CET

Harrison Afful & Lloyd Sam: Ghanaian duo nominated for MLS Goal of the Week

Ghanaian duo Harriosn Afful and Lloyd Sam are in contention for AT&T MLS Goal of the Week in the Major League Soccer.

Afful scored a stunner on Sunday after unleashing a powerful drive from distance to give the his side Columbus Crew the lead against Chicago Fire.

Oh my...@thekingharrison drops one from deep. @ColumbusCrewSC lead 1-0. #CLBvCHI https://t.co/bcUecOu7x1 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

