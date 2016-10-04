Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
4 October 2016

Inter Allies coach Jimmy Cobbinah linked with Lebanon job- reports

Inter Allies coach Jimmy Cobbinah has been linked with a coaching job in Lebanon.

According to reports in the local media, the lucrative offer is turning his head and that has stalled talks of extending his stay with the Tema-based club.

Cobbinah helped Inter Allies survival eviction after a turbulent season.

He replaced veteran Herbert Addo the led them to clamber out of the drop.

Sports News

