Inter Allies coach Jimmy Cobbinah linked with Lebanon job- reports

Inter Allies coach Jimmy Cobbinah has been linked with a coaching job in Lebanon.

According to reports in the local media, the lucrative offer is turning his head and that has stalled talks of extending his stay with the Tema-based club.

Cobbinah helped Inter Allies survival eviction after a turbulent season.

He replaced veteran Herbert Addo the led them to clamber out of the drop.

