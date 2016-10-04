Sports News | 4 October 2016 12:55 CET
Dreams FC leading chase to sign free agent striker Samuel Afful - report
Dreams FC are leading the race to sign former Hasaacas striker Samuel Afful.
The 21-year-old ended his 13-year association with Hasmal last week.
The former Ghana Under-20 striker is a free agent after refusing to extend his contract with giants of the West.
Afful is believed to have held advanced talks with Dreams FC with a view of joining them on a permanent basis.
The striker scored seven goals for Hasaacas in the just ended season.
