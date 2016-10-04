Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 4 October 2016 12:55 CET

Dreams FC leading chase to sign free agent striker Samuel Afful - report


Dreams FC are leading the race to sign former Hasaacas striker Samuel Afful.

The 21-year-old ended his 13-year association with Hasmal last week.

The former Ghana Under-20 striker is a free agent after refusing to extend his contract with giants of the West.

Afful is believed to have held advanced talks with Dreams FC with a view of joining them on a permanent basis.

The striker scored seven goals for Hasaacas in the just ended season.

