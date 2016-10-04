Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 4 October 2016 12:55 CET

CAF selects Ghana legend Abdul Razak as ambassador for 2017 Africa Cup of Nations

Ex-Ghana international Abdul 'Golden Boy' Razak has been named as an ambassador for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon.

The 1978 AFCON winner and African Footballer of the Year has been selected by the Confederation of African Football.

''It isn't a surprise. I played well and have paid my dues in coaching,'' Razak told Kumasi-based Ash FM

''It's a reward for my good work as a player and a coach for mother Africa.''

The 2017 Africa Cup of Nations will be played from 14 January to 05 February.

Sports News

