Sports News | 4 October 2016 12:55 CET

Great Olympics captain Dan Quaye applauds coach Godwin Attram to guiding side back to elite division


Great Olympics captain Dan Quaye has hailed coach Godwin Attram for guiding the side back to the Premier League.

Attram, a former Ghana international, masterminded the side's return to the elite division after just a season in the country's second-tier league.

And veteran former Hearts right-back Dan Quaye has applauded Attram for achieving the feat.

'I will see he has done really well for the Club. He has been influential in our qualification,' he is quoted by Ghana Sports Newspaper.

'He worked as a player Coach and we hardly see that in Ghana. We always motivated us. Although he was the Coach he always gave me respect.

'I think he has done very well and we the players must congratulate him.'

Sports News

By: Boaz Akude
