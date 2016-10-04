Ghana's sports minister denies saying Kwesi Nyantakyi told him he will resign as FA Boss

Ghana's Sports Minister Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuye has added to the list of his numerous lies about the Ghana Football Association and their staff, hurriedly denying ever saying he said the GFA Boss had revealed to him that he (Kwesi Nyantakyi) will step down as GFA Boss.

In an interview with Radio Gold in Accra, Nii Lante Vanderpuye disclosed that Kwesi Nyantakyi had told him he will resign his position as the GFA President following his ascension to the position of the FIFA Council.

The President of the Ghana FA Kwesi Nyantakyi described the Minister as a blatant liar in an interview on Kessben FM challenging the Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency to prove where he (Nyantakyi) made such a pronouncement.

Responding to Kwesi Nyantakyi's challenge, the Sports Minister denied ever saying that to any radio station.

"I wouldn't want to comment on that issue. I want us to concentrate on the Black Stars game against Uganda on Friday," the Minister told Happy FM.

When asked of his response to the FA Boss' describing him as a liar, he said "I have never said that to any radio station anywhere that Kwesince tols me he will resign."

The Minister called on the host of the show to replay the audio interview in which he was reported to have said the FA Boss disclosed to him of his resignation.

When the voice was replayed over and over again, he said "I don't remember speaking to any radio station. I remember speaking to only Joy FM where I only congratulated the FA Boss. My office also released a statement to officially congratulate the President so let's leave it," he added.

This adds to the tall list of statements made by Nii Lante Vanderpuye which have proved to be lies in the long run.

Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuye in one of his interviews told Nhyira FM in Kumasi that he had received a petition from the Welfare Officer of the Black Stars Sabahn Quaye and team doctor Dr. Baba Adam complaining that they were denied the Jeep Chirokees which were given the Black Stars following their silver medal winning feat at the 2015 Afcon but Sabahn Quaye denied the Minister's claims on Asempa FM.

Sabahn Quaye challenged the Sports Minister to make the petition public but the poor Sports Minister chickened out.

The Minister on another occasion accused the FA Boss of being affiliated with the main opposition party the NPP which the FA President again denied.

The numerous comments of the Sports Minister which have proved to be untrue have turned the honourable man into an ordinary commentator with many not taking him serious anymore.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

