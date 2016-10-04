Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 4 October 2016 12:10 CET

Hearts interested in signing free agent midfielder Gockel Ahotor


Hearts are interested in signing Inter Allies midfielder Gockel Ahotor, according to multiple reports in Ghana.

Ahotor is believed to be a free agent following the expiration of his current contract.

According to widespread reports, the talented player is close to agreeing a deal with the Phobians.

The midfielder has been with Inter Allies for the past eight years and is seeking a new adventure elsewhere.

