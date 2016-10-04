Hearts interested in signing free agent midfielder Gockel Ahotor



Hearts are interested in signing Inter Allies midfielder Gockel Ahotor, according to multiple reports in Ghana.

Ahotor is believed to be a free agent following the expiration of his current contract.

According to widespread reports, the talented player is close to agreeing a deal with the Phobians.

The midfielder has been with Inter Allies for the past eight years and is seeking a new adventure elsewhere.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com