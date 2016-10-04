2018 World Cup Qualifiers: Uganda FA fires warning at Ghana ahead of Friday's clash

Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) spokesperson Ahmed Hussein has fired warning at Ghana ahead of this Friday's 2018 World Cup Qualifier which will be played in Tamale.

According to Hussein, the Cranes of Uganda are storming Ghana to pick a good result, believing their worse will be a draw against the three-time World Cup campaigners.

'Uganda Cranes are coming for a good result and that result could be a draw or a win. There is nothing short of that we are thinking about,' Hussein told Hot FM. READ ALSO: Kwesi Nyantakyi receives heroic welcome after his election victory

'It will not be the penalty Ghana got in Kumasi one and half year ago, 2018 is not far away we fancy our chances and I'm very sure Ghana couldn't have wanted to play Uganda Cranes in this Group. They [Ghana] will fancy playing Egypt not Uganda Cranes.'

Hussein also insisted that playing against Ghana is an extrinsic motivation for his side and not on financial ground.

'Uganda Cranes are never motivated by money but they are motivated by the achievement that lies before them especially playing the Ghanaian team. And may be qualify for Russia 2018 World Cup, that is the motivation already in their minds,' he added.

The Cranes coached by Serbia tactician Milutin Sredojevic named his 19 man squad last Sunday for Ghana clash. They will be play Togo on Tuesday in a preparatory game ahead of Friday's clash.

