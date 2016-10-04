Ghana Football Association: Kwesi Nyantakyi says GFA money is not enough to take care of him

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi has indicated that he will not resign from his former position after he was elected onto the FIFA Executive Council.

Nyantakyi alongside Almamy Kabele from Guinea were elected onto the FIFA Executive Council last Thursday and will serve from 30/09/2016 to 16/03/2017.

In the aftermath of the election, many football pundits in Ghana have called on the Wa All Stars chief to put down his tools as Ghana FA boss.

Nyantakyi however says his positions will not contradict as he would not be working full time in Zurich. He also says the GFA role is also not a full time job and the money is not enough to cater for him.

Kwesi Nyantakyi not ready to resign after FIFA election

