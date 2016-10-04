African Football Powers Houses At World Under 17 Female Championship

Ghana, Nigeria and Cameroon are the three power houses from the western side of Africa who are representing the continent at Jordan 2016 Women’s World Cup for girls below 17 years.

The three nations noted for producing top sports talents who excel at the highest level finished as the top three sides at the CAF U-17 and making it to the World Cup which starts from 30 September to 21 October.

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Jordan 2016 is going to be the biggest sporting event in the country's history. Yet to host a major international tournament, the kingdom in the Middle East nonetheless served as the venue for the Arab Games in 1999, which led to the construction of several stadiums and arenas.

Sport is hugely popular in Jordan and football incites passions like no other discipline, with tickets always hard to come by when the national team are in action.

For football tourists and sports fans who love to travel, Jordan is an ideal destination in this season of sports.

The political leadership loves and enjoys sports and that has made it possible for Jordan to have all the first class hotels and sports facilities.

Ghana’s Black Maidens in Group D will face still challenge at the early stage of this competition and if the scale over Japan, USA and Paraguay. It would not be easy though, but at the world stage, very team and player has come as a champion.

Nigeria is in Group B with Brazil, England and Korea DR, Cameroun is in Group C with Venezuela, Germany and Canada. Group A is made up of Jordan the hosts, Spain, Mexico and New Zealand.

Incidentally, all of Africa’s representatives fell in their first matches. The coaches have promised to come back strongly as they have to win, draw or bow out with dignity to be seen at the party.

Ghana’s coach Adotey who lost 5-0 to Japan, the defending champions hinted that his girls lacked quality preparation for a tournament of that level. They did not have any training tour and truly lacked exposure, confidence and game maturity.

Nigeria also lost to Brazil by a lone goal, and the Nigerian coach attributed the defeat to stage fright as his girls were intimidated by the name, Brazil.

Cameroun also led 2-1 against Canada, but in the end, they were 2-3 losers. All is not lost, the competition still continue and Africa can pull a surprise.