H E Amarkai Amarteifio Hails Godwin Attram

His Excellency Amarkai Amarteifio a former board chairman of Wonder Club, Accra Great Olympics has heaped tons of praises on Godwin Attram for his efforts at bringing the popular football family back to the Premiership.

Speaking to the media on Oly’s qualification, he specially mentioned Attram for his dedication, discipline, determination to succeed and devotion to duty which he has imparted on some of the players who wish to learn to be leaders.

According to Amarteifio who is patron of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana and a lawyer as well as Counsel of the Sweden Embassy in Ghana, Godwin Attram exhibited leadership qualities that only a few can display and that makes him a very special player.

Godwin Attram, the player / coach of Accra Great Olympics in their campaign to return to the elite game joined his favourite club at age 17 and he was made captain of the junior national team in 1997.

At age 37, he has returned to play and helped them to qualify from Division One to the Premier Division. There was keen competition in the zone where Olympics played with seven former Premier clubs vying for the qualification slot. The teams were Okwawu United, St. Mirren, Amideus Professionals, Tudu Mighty Jets, Tema Youth, Kpando Heart of Lions and Okyeman Planners.

The Division One League in the Southern Zone was very competitive as all the teams playing were capable of qualifying.

With this feat, Godwim Attram stands the chance of being nominated for a SWAG award for Dedication and Valour or Special Award.

He has done was no player has achieved in Ghana, for the first time a returnee from Europe playing for a local Division One side and qualifying them to the Premiership.





2016-10-04 080212